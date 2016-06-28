Here's A Digital Personal Shopper, For When You're Too Lazy To Find Your Own Dress

Fynd.me’s (much bigger) competitor, Spring, has a chatbot, too, but Embree points out the differences between the two sites: Spring is primarily “an amazing platform for brands,” compared to Fynd.me’s focus on personal-shopper search capacities. Spring’s bot is also a vote of confidence for the kind of thing Fynd.me is trying to build, because it “shows [Facebook] sees the value in using chatbots for e-commerce, and that excites us,” Embree explained.



Like Fynd.me, Fyndbot is partnered with Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s. The bot knows over 1,300 clothing attributes, like “off the shoulder” or “cut out,” to help navigate a reader’s dress quest; you can search by store, brand, or trend, too. At the moment, it can only scour for dresses, but in September, Fyndbot will expand to include women’s tops, skirts, and pants, plus an additional retailer partnership. Come summer 2017, it’ll also be able to look for men’s clothing. “We don't want to force people into using kludgy filters and then browsing item after item,” Embree said. “Let’s bring the joy back to shopping.”

