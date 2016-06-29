Before you pack up your car with beach towels, booze, and that new one-piece you've been waiting to show off, there's one extra thing to check off your 4th of July weekend list: scoring a great deal. No holiday is fulfilled until you've taken full advantage of the mega clearances that pop up around a three-day weekend. And since Independence Day appears right as summer hits its stride, you can stock up on your seasonal essentials, all while sticking to your happy hour budget. Pick up a few new swim sets and shorts for half the price, and also get your hands on those dresses you've been eyeing all spring.



Click through for an A-Z guide to the best of the best sales happening this weekend (you'll have all that extra road-tripping time to browse online anyway). And keep checking this spot, as we'll be updating the list daily with more retailers and exclusive codes to help your summer wardrobe get exactly where you want it to be.