We're Losing It Over These New CVS Beauty Buys

You always remember your first love. And for us beauty junkies, it was CVS: a go-to for product pick-me-ups when we were ballin' on our parents' budgets. But there's a reason we're still hitting it today. CVS is a reliable hub for affordable, practical, and cutting-edge products. It's where we first locked lashes with Maybelline's Great Lash mascara and where we discovered the allure of all things Wet n Wild.
The retailer's haul is always impressive, but lately it has been beefing up its beauty selection with newer, cooler, and more modern finds. Think Essie's gel polishes, Nyx's color-correcting palette, and Katy Perry's new CoverGirl collection. We've tapped the drugstore to give us the dish on all of the latest and greatest beauty loot coming in hot this summer. Already giddy with excitement? We haven't even told you the best part yet! Every single find is under $20. (Okay, one is $40 but it's really good.) Happy summer, from us to you — and your wallet.
