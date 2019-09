Meghan Trainor opened up to Page Six this week about her safety concerns following the tragedy. "The two days following [Grimmie’s murder] I was like, ‘I’m not going out to see fans, I’m too afraid now,'" she told the paper. The singer plans to increase her security team, as she currently doesn't have a bodyguard with her 24/7. "I want to make sure we have good security. I’m not that artist yet, I don’t have security with me all the time, I don’t have ‘my guy,'" she explained. "I asked my team, ‘Should I be getting a guy? Should I have someone?’ I go out all the time without security, and you just never know. You have no idea who’s out there obsessed with you to the point that they would do something like that."