The music world was shocked by the murder of singer Christina Grimmie, who was shot while signing fan autographs after a performance in Orlando, FL, earlier this month. The Voice star and YouTube sensation was mourned not just by family and friends, but by the likes of mentor and friend Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, andVoice coach Adam Levine. Understandably, Grimmie's industry peers are fearful in the aftermath.
Meghan Trainor opened up to Page Six this week about her safety concerns following the tragedy. "The two days following [Grimmie’s murder] I was like, ‘I’m not going out to see fans, I’m too afraid now,'" she told the paper. The singer plans to increase her security team, as she currently doesn't have a bodyguard with her 24/7. "I want to make sure we have good security. I’m not that artist yet, I don’t have security with me all the time, I don’t have ‘my guy,'" she explained. "I asked my team, ‘Should I be getting a guy? Should I have someone?’ I go out all the time without security, and you just never know. You have no idea who’s out there obsessed with you to the point that they would do something like that."
But fans of the pop star will be happy to hear that she's not cutting herself off from them. “I did go out recently and sign [autographs] for some fans...and I do feel better about this,” she said. “I do need to be careful, but I can still do this. I don’t have to be afraid of the world. That’s my biggest fear on top of that, to be afraid to go outside.”
