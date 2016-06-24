Update 6 PM EST: If you missed the livestream, you can catch Mark Zuckerberg and President Obama's panel here, and their Facebook Live chat here. For a sample of their conversation, on the topic of social media, Obama said:"It has changed how people interact with each other, it is now changing politics, and changing our economics in fundamental ways. It means that everyone now has an immediacy and access to each other, not just to information but to each other in ways that we've never seen before. And that's powerful.” Well said.
Today, President Obama is joining Mark Zuckerberg and other prominent tech entrepreneurs onstage at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit — and you can watch. After, the president will also be chatting with the Facebook CEO on Facebook Live.
Starting at 1:30 p.m. EDT, Obama will chat with Zuckerberg and three other entrepreneurs at Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA. The topics of discussion: entrepreneurship (naturally) and how technology can empower small businesses. While it may not sound like something you'd typically tune into, if you've ever thought about going solo and starting your own company, the insights from the panel could be worthwhile. You can watch the livestream on the White House website, here.
After that, the duo will continue chatting on Facebook Live. You'll be able to catch that on Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook page. This, you'll also definitely want to catch. Will Zuck and Obama try out a few of MSQRD's filter-like masks during their chat? We're betting on no, but it sure would be amazing if they did.
