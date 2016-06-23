Facebook Live Will Soon Have Snapchat-Like Filters

Facebook Live just got a lot more fun. Taking a cue from Snapchat, you'll soon be able to use Facebook Live while donning a silly, creepy, or hilarious filter, thanks to MSQRD.
Users of the MSQRD app, which Facebook bought back in March, will be able to broadcast themselves in a MSQRD filter (a "mask") on Facebook Live in the coming weeks. You can choose your audience (friends-only or public), try out your mask before you go Live, and also swap masks while you are broadcasting.
Facebook is also making some updates to Live itself. Soon, you'll be able to schedule a video. This should be helpful: It will be much easier to tune into Facebook Live sessions you're potentially interested in if you know about them beforehand. Similarly, it will be easier for broadcasters to build an audience for their videos.
Later this summer, you'll also be able to go Live with someone else — even if you're not in the same place (so basically, a public Google Hangout). This will first roll out for Verified Pages, so celebrities and media personalities will better be able to conduct interviews, debates, duets, and more. Then, it'll be available to the rest of us.
Live streaming is definitely moving up onto a whole new level.
Users of the MSQRD app, which Facebook bought back in March, will be able to broadcast themselves in a MSQRD filter (a "mask") on Facebook Live in the coming weeks. You can choose your audience (friends-only or public), try out your mask before you go Live, and also swap masks while you are broadcasting.
Facebook is also making some updates to Live itself. Soon, you'll be able to schedule a video. This should be helpful: It will be much easier to tune into Facebook Live sessions you're potentially interested in if you know about them beforehand. Similarly, it will be easier for broadcasters to build an audience for their videos.
Later this summer, you'll also be able to go Live with someone else — even if you're not in the same place (so basically, a public Google Hangout). This will first roll out for Verified Pages, so celebrities and media personalities will better be able to conduct interviews, debates, duets, and more. Then, it'll be available to the rest of us.
Live streaming is definitely moving up onto a whole new level.
Advertisement