Politicians & Celebrities React To Brexit

Nick Levine
Photo: Getty Images.
This story was originally published on Refinery29's U.K. site.

Britain has voted to part ways with the E.U. in an historic referendum. The BBC reports that the Leave campaign won by 51.9% to 48.1%, with Scotland, Northern Ireland, and London voting to remain, and England and Wales voting to leave. A turnout of 71.8% was the highest at a U.K. election since 1992.

In response to an outcome that the financial markets had not been anticipating, the pound has plunged to a 31-year low against the dollar, The Associated Press reports. David Cameron has resigned as prime minister, saying, "I do not think I can be the captain to take the country to its next destination."

U.K. Independence Party Leader Nigel Farage hailed the result as "a victory for ordinary people, a victory for decent people," and said June 23 would "go down in history as our Independence Day," the BBC reports.

U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is currently in Scotland for the official re-opening of his Trump Turnberry golf course, also welcomed the U.K.'s decision to leave the E.U. in a Facebook post. "A Trump Administration pledges to strengthen our ties with a free and independent Britain, deepening our bonds in commerce, culture, and mutual defense," he wrote.

However, others have responded less buoyantly. In a statement shared on Twitter, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Tim Farron, said he is "devastated" by the result. "Young people voted to remain by a considerable margin, but were out voted. They were voting for their future, yet it has been taken from them," he wrote.

J.K. Rowling, who had been a vocal "remain" supporter, summed up the mood of many pro-E.U. campaigners by tweeting, "I don't think I've ever wanted magic more."
Lily Allen shared a blunt view of how the result will affect Britain's young people, the majority of whom voted to remain.


Author and political campaigner, Owen Jones, also a "remain" supporter, said, "We have to make this work, and defend all and any rights that are under threat."


Actress and playwright, Zawe Ashton said, "This is an impossibly heavy day for Britain," and told her Twitter followers that she has signed a petition calling for a second E.U. Referendum.


Model Daisy Lowe responded with a simple broken heart emoji.

Alexa Chung also tweeted a broken heart emoji on hearing the news.


James Corden said he fears Britain's youth has been "let down" by the result.


Nimko Ali, cofounder of the charity, Daughters of Eve, expressed concerns over how the result will affect Britain's Black and poor people.


Meanwhile, Ellie Goulding described herself as "heartbroken" over the news.


Sophie Ellis-Bextor, a mother of four, said that after hearing the result, she is "looking at my beautiful little boys with such a heavy heart."

"A sad day for Britain" is how musician Labrinth summed up his thoughts.


TV and radio presenter Richard Bacon said he is "so sad," and branded the result "inward looking."


Comedian Josie Long remained steadfast as she processed the decision to leave.


Singer-songwriter Shura said she feels "completely ashamed of my country."


Olly Alexander of the band Years & Years noted that, "Today feels like a loss for unity and tolerance."


Meanwhile, legendary entertainer Cher has said in her own inimitable fashion that she is praying Britain's vote for Brexit is the "best decision 4 all UK ppl."

Elizabeth Hurley, a "leave" campaign supporter, appeared pleased with the result as she turned in last night.



This story will be updated throughout the day.
