Politicians & Celebrities React To Brexit

Britain has voted to part ways with the E.U. in an historic referendum. The BBC reports that the Leave campaign won by 51.9% to 48.1%, with Scotland, Northern Ireland, and London voting to remain, and England and Wales voting to leave. A turnout of 71.8% was the highest at a U.K. election since 1992.
In response to an outcome that the financial markets had not been anticipating, the pound has plunged to a 31-year low against the dollar, The Associated Press reports. David Cameron has resigned as prime minister, saying, "I do not think I can be the captain to take the country to its next destination."
U.K. Independence Party Leader Nigel Farage hailed the result as "a victory for ordinary people, a victory for decent people," and said June 23 would "go down in history as our Independence Day," the BBC reports.
U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is currently in Scotland for the official re-opening of his Trump Turnberry golf course, also welcomed the U.K.'s decision to leave the E.U. in a Facebook post. "A Trump Administration pledges to strengthen our ties with a free and independent Britain, deepening our bonds in commerce, culture, and mutual defense," he wrote.
However, others have responded less buoyantly. In a statement shared on Twitter, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Tim Farron, said he is "devastated" by the result. "Young people voted to remain by a considerable margin, but were out voted. They were voting for their future, yet it has been taken from them," he wrote.
J.K. Rowling, who had been a vocal "remain" supporter, summed up the mood of many pro-E.U. campaigners by tweeting, "I don't think I've ever wanted magic more."
I don't think I've ever wanted magic more. https://t.co/gVNQ0PYIMT— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 24, 2016
Lily Allen shared a blunt view of how the result will affect Britain's young people, the majority of whom voted to remain.
Author and political campaigner, Owen Jones, also a "remain" supporter, said, "We have to make this work, and defend all and any rights that are under threat."
The people have spoken. That's democracy. And now we have to make this work, and defend all and any rights that are under threat.— Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) June 24, 2016
Actress and playwright, Zawe Ashton said, "This is an impossibly heavy day for Britain," and told her Twitter followers that she has signed a petition calling for a second E.U. Referendum.
Remain voters?Teenagers who feel robbed of a voice?I've just signed this to try and feel a bit normal https://t.co/Ywv0wk0ySb— Zawe Ashton (@ZaweAshton) June 24, 2016
Model Daisy Lowe responded with a simple broken heart emoji.
James Corden said he fears Britain's youth has been "let down" by the result.
I can't get my head around what's happening in Britain.I'm so sorry to the youth of Britain. I fear you've been let down today x— James Corden (@JKCorden) June 24, 2016
Nimko Ali, cofounder of the charity, Daughters of Eve, expressed concerns over how the result will affect Britain's Black and poor people.
Well good luck black and poor people who voted #Brexit. See how welcome you are in #NigelFarage non United Kingdom.— Nimko Ali (@NimkoAli) June 24, 2016
Meanwhile, Ellie Goulding described herself as "heartbroken" over the news.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor, a mother of four, said that after hearing the result, she is "looking at my beautiful little boys with such a heavy heart."
Today I keep looking at my beautiful little boys with such a heavy heart. My country has not been kind to them, I feel. Dark days. #EUref— Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@SophieEB) June 24, 2016
Today is a sad day for Britain. All the fear mongering actually worked and fear has won over sense.— Labrinth (@Labrinthda1st) June 24, 2016
TV and radio presenter Richard Bacon said he is "so sad," and branded the result "inward looking."
I feel so sad. It's so inward looking. Small. So ungrateful to Eastern European immigrants. So chippy. So economically illiterate. So sad— richard bacon (@richardpbacon) June 24, 2016
Comedian Josie Long remained steadfast as she processed the decision to leave.
I want to do anything I can to support and be a better ally to people who have to personally deal with the consequences of this shit.— josie long (@JosieLong) June 24, 2016
Singer-songwriter Shura said she feels "completely ashamed of my country."
Absolutely disgraceful. Completely ashamed of my country. Horrid news to wake up to.— shura (@weareshura) June 24, 2016
Olly Alexander of the band Years & Years noted that, "Today feels like a loss for unity and tolerance."
who can say what will happen in the future, but today feels like a loss for unity and tolerance. i don't want to say goodbye to my friends— Olly Alexander (@alexander_olly) 24 June 2016
Meanwhile, legendary entertainer Cher has said in her own inimitable fashion that she is praying Britain's vote for Brexit is the "best decision 4 all UK ppl."
Glued 2Brexit results with Frnds‼️— Cher (@cher) June 24, 2016
“Leaves”Have Won.Frnds say Immigration played part in Vote.
🙏🏻It’s Best Decision 4 All UK PPL💖👏🏻
😘💋
Elizabeth Hurley, a "leave" campaign supporter, appeared pleased with the result as she turned in last night.
Long, emotional night. Sweet dreams 🇬🇧🍾 #Brexit pic.twitter.com/a2IH1f0U33— Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) June 24, 2016
This story will be updated throughout the day.