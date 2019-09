Britain has voted to part ways with the EU in an historic referendum. The BBC reports that the Leave campaign won by 51.9% to 48.1%, with Scotland, Northern Ireland and London voting to remain, and England and Wales voting to leave. A turnout of 71.8% was the highest at a UK election since 1992.In response to an outcome that the financial markets had not been anticipating, the pound has plunged to a 31-year low against the dollar, the Associated Press reports. David Cameron has resigned as Prime Minister, saying: "I do not think I can be the captain to take the country to its next destination."UKIP Leader Nigel Farage hailed the result as "a victory for ordinary people, a victory for decent people" and said the 23rd of June would "go down in history as our independence day," the BBC reports. US Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is currently in Scotland for the official re-opening of his Trump Turnberry golf course, also welcomed the UK's decision to leave the EU in a Facebook post . "A Trump Administration pledges to strengthen our ties with a free and independent Britain, deepening our bonds in commerce, culture and mutual defense," he wrote.