Blake Lively Is Super Jealous Of This Woman's Instagram Game

Even Blake Lively gets Instagram jealous every once in a while.
On Wednesday night, The Shallows actress opened up to Seth Meyers about the woman who brings out her green-eyed monster on social media. Kristen Mittler is the 'grammer behind the popular account @OldJoy, and Lively is a little befuddled at how Mittler manages to lead such an aesthetically pleasing existence, seemingly at all times, as the mother of two little kids.
"She just made having a baby look lovely," Lively told Meyers. "Everything is white and she always has a fresh blueberry pie that's steaming and scones and clotted cream, and she's reading The Old Man and the Sea and her little boy is roll-y with bonnets.
"It's amazing, and I thought this is lovely, and her toddler is giving her reflexology massage," the actress, who is expecting her second child with husband Ryan Reynolds, continued. "My kid is like, playing with like explosive devices."
Listen to Lively share more about the trouble little James has managed to get into at a toddler — and spill on her pregnancy — in the video below. The Lively-Reynolds household certainly sounds like it has its hands full!
