Sanders has vowed repeatedly to continue to fight for the nomination and the issues that matter to his campaign, even after Clinton clinched enough delegates to become the party's nominee at the Democratic National Convention in July. On Friday, he held a town hall in New York where he pledged to push for changes to the party's platform and the nomination process."We're going to go all over this country because that is what the political revolution is about," he said at the event, according to USA Today . "It is millions of people getting involved in the political process in a way that has never been seen in the modern history of this country."This story was originally published on June 23, 2016.