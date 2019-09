Lea Michele's Stunning Topless Beach Photoshoot

In an Instagram post from Tuesday night, Lea Michele appears on a beach with a maxi dress hanging off the lower half of her body and the top half bare. She called it "BLUE LAGOON" and credited it to her makeup artist Adam Breuchaud.In the picture, you can make out several of her tattoos . One, on her ribcage, reads "my angel now," according to Bustle . The one on her shoulder is a musical note, according to US Weekly