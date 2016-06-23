Lea Michele's Stunning Topless Beach Photoshoot

In an Instagram post from Tuesday night, Lea Michele appears on a beach with a maxi dress hanging off the lower half of her body and the top half bare. She called it "BLUE LAGOON" and credited it to her makeup artist Adam Breuchaud.
In the picture, you can make out several of her tattoos. One, on her ribcage, reads "my angel now," according to Bustle. The one on her shoulder is a musical note, according to US Weekly.
In the picture, you can make out several of her tattoos. One, on her ribcage, reads "my angel now," according to Bustle. The one on her shoulder is a musical note, according to US Weekly.
The photoshoot took place in Malibu, E! News reported. Michele also shared photos of herself and her "glam squad" preparing.
Advertisement
The actress recently starred in the TV series Scream Queens and is soon to star in the science fiction series Dimension 404. Clearly, she's come a long way since her Glee days, and her look has matured as well.
Advertisement