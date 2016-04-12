Lea Michele's New Tattoos Pay Tribute To Cory Monteith & Her Late Grandmother

Lea Michele shared two photos on social media late Monday, each showcasing a new tattoo with a touching backstory.
The actress' recently acquired ink celebrates the memories of Cory Monteith, her late boyfriend and Glee love interest, as well as her grandmother, who passed away earlier this week.
Monteith died of an accidental overdose of drugs and alcohol in July 2013, and it's clear the Scream Queens actress will hold the late star near and dear to her heart for a long time to come.
The tiny tattoo she dedicated to him takes the shape of the number "5" on her ribs, representing the football jersey number Monteith's character wore on Glee.
In addition to preserving the memory of Monteith, Michele also honored the recent death of her grandmother, with a small tattoo on her finger of a steaming coffee cup. Michele said that coffee was an integral part of her relationship with her late grandma.
I lost my beautiful grandma this week.. She wasn't your typical grandma. She gave me my first cup of coffee when I was 8 years old. She said something inappropriate to every boyfriend I've ever had. She never made pie or knit me a sweater. But she was my grandma and I loved her... More than anything.. I love you Grandma. ❤️ @prospect_tattoos Bronx NY
"I lost my beautiful grandma this week.. She wasn't your typical grandma," Michele explained in the caption. "She gave me my first cup of coffee when I was 8 years old. She said something inappropriate to every boyfriend I've ever had. She never made pie or knit me a sweater. But she was my grandma and I loved her... More than anything.. I love you Grandma."
Fans on Twitter have been especially emotional upon seeing Michele's permanent tributes.
