Lea Michele's New Tattoos Pay Tribute To Cory Monteith & Her Late Grandmother

I lost my beautiful grandma this week.. She wasn't your typical grandma. She gave me my first cup of coffee when I was 8 years old. She said something inappropriate to every boyfriend I've ever had. She never made pie or knit me a sweater. But she was my grandma and I loved her... More than anything.. I love you Grandma. ❤️ @prospect_tattoos Bronx NY

