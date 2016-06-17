Lea Michele Shares Sweet Pic With Co-Star Robert Buckley

Lea Michele and Dimension 404 co-star Robert Buckley shared a set of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram this week. The pair play love interests in the new science fiction series.
Michele, 29, sat with Buckley on a front stoop, and their pic was photobombed by the series' director. Buckley, 35, shared the same photo on his own account.
Michele and Buckley star in one episode of Dimension 404, an anthology series airing on Hulu. According to Variety, Michele will play an ambitious woman who uses a matchmaker. The love guru will be played by Community star Joel McHale.
Michele also shared another photo of the cast. "Things get weird late at night," she captioned the pic. We bet they do.
