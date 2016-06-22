By now, calendars have been marked, booze purchased, and cigarettes thrown out then sneakily fished back out of the trash bin in preparation for Bridget Jones's Baby. While a trailer for the movie has already been released, Wednesday we finally got a look at the film's official poster.
The threequel to the popular films based on Helen Fielding's novels follows everyone's favorite neurotic Brit as she's thrust back into singledom and an antic love-triangle. This time, of course, with a baby on board.
The new poster features the return of Bridget's former adversary turned fiancé Mark Darcy (Colin Firth). There's also a new fling in the mix — Jack Qwant (Patrick Dempsey, filling the charming-rogue shoes Hugh Grant left behind). A bewildered-looking Bridge (Renée Zellweger) appears tellingly between them.
I'm glad to know that I'm not "all by myself" in thinking that Bridget's weight is perfectly normal; the film's star agrees. See Bridget back in action when the film hits theaters September 16.
