On Monday night, a rare and stunning occurrence took place: The "Strawberry Moon," June's full moon, coincided with the summer solstice.
And the world took notice. From New York City to Tokyo, people camped by monuments, stood in city streets, and paid for Ferris Wheel rides, all to catch sight of the beautiful moment. Those who were lucky caught a completely cloudless view of the honey-tinged moon.
The pairing of the two sadly won't happen again until 2062. However, whether you saw the moon on Monday night or not, there are ways to see it all over again. Click through to look at five gorgeous photos of the moon from different vantage points around the globe. You do not want to miss seeing it from the International Space Station. And, at the end, watch the recorded livestream of the entire event.
