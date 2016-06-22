Will The Fashion Crowd Go Crazy Over This Limited-Edition Project?

The false-scarcity marketing model has been proven to work. Whether we're talking Mansur Gavriel bucket bags or McDonald's McRibs, offering limited numbers of a product ups the hype factor and motivates customers to make moves, fast. The latest label testing out this idea: Christopher Kane, the fashion-crowd-favorite designer who dressed Eva Chen for the Met Gala, and who sent zip-ties down the runway as accessories last season.
But the scarcity factor isn't necessarily false with Kane's new project, which is tied to his namesake brand launching its first e-commerce site today. (The new site ships globally and offers the widest selection of the label's garments and accessories across both womenswear and menswear offerings.) Starting July 8, on the first Friday of every other month, the brand will launch a limited-edition piece that's available until it sells out. These pieces go beyond just ready-to-wear and accessories: Expect archive items and one-of-a-kind products in the mix.
But the scarcity factor isn't necessarily false with Kane's new project, which is tied to his namesake brand launching its first e-commerce site today. (The new site ships globally and offers the widest selection of the label's garments and accessories across both womenswear and menswear offerings.) Starting July 8, on the first Friday of every other month, the brand will launch a limited-edition piece that's available until it sells out. These pieces go beyond just ready-to-wear and accessories: Expect archive items and one-of-a-kind products in the mix.
Once each item launches live on the site, it will be available to purchase for a very short time. Just how fleeting, you ask? Each piece will be on offer for a maximum of five days, or as soon as it sells out. Once the item is, in fact, sold out, it won't be available to purchase again on Kane's site, or anywhere else (unless it makes its way to eBay, of course).
So will you be marking your calendars for these limited-quantity, fashion-approved goodies? Whether or not you do, check out the designer's sparkly new site. Before the first limted-edition piece drops, there's this sweater commemorating the launch (pictured above) to consider.
So will you be marking your calendars for these limited-quantity, fashion-approved goodies? Whether or not you do, check out the designer's sparkly new site. Before the first limted-edition piece drops, there's this sweater commemorating the launch (pictured above) to consider.
Advertisement