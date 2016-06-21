"I was really nervous — 11 years old, had never been on live TV before and just terrified," said Radcliffe. "[Trump] was a guest on it, and presumably somebody went up to him and was like, 'You wanna meet the kid that plays Harry Potter?' and he was like, 'Yeah.'" Radcliffe continued, "I remember having some idea of who he was but not really a full concept... He was like, 'How are you?' and I was like, 'I'm really nervous, I don't know what I'm going to talk about on the show.' And he just said, 'You just tell them you met Mr. Trump.'" What thoughtful advice!

