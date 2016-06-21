Donald Trump claims to know what's best for everyone, and that includes 11-year-old British child actors. On Monday's Late Night With Seth Meyers, Daniel Radcliffe told an entertaining but completely unsurprising story about the first time he met the presumptive GOP presidential candidate. It was backstage at the Today show, after Trump's segment and right before the young Harry Potter star's first interview on live television.
"I was really nervous — 11 years old, had never been on live TV before and just terrified," said Radcliffe. "[Trump] was a guest on it, and presumably somebody went up to him and was like, 'You wanna meet the kid that plays Harry Potter?' and he was like, 'Yeah.'" Radcliffe continued, "I remember having some idea of who he was but not really a full concept... He was like, 'How are you?' and I was like, 'I'm really nervous, I don't know what I'm going to talk about on the show.' And he just said, 'You just tell them you met Mr. Trump.'" What thoughtful advice!
"To this day, I can’t even relate to that level of confidence," Radcliffe added. "Like, 'Yeah, I am interesting enough to be everyone's story.'" Yep, sounds like the pompous windbag we all know and loathe.
