Crazy, right? Maybe if — against all odds — J.K. Rowling delivers on a Harry Potter: The Later Years follow up there could be some crazy long lost twin plot worked in. Then, when the movie version eventually follows, Wood could step in as Radcliffe's long-lost brother. We would also be satisfied with a long-lost cousin situation, or even something outside of the Potter realm. But someone needs to get these two together onscreen, stat.