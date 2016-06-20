Justin Bieber fell off the stage at a concert on Friday, but at least he's in good company. On Sunday, Selena Gomez took a fall during a stop on her Revival tour in Tulsa, OK, The Huffington Post reported.
She took it in stride. “First fall on the whole damn tour. Can you believe it? In Tulsa, Oklahoma?!” she told the audience. “Well, I’ll be damned.”
Fans jokingly read into it, connecting the dots between Gomez's fall and her ex Justin Bieber's.
Hollywoodlife: Selena Gomez fell on stage. Is she trying to tell Justin Bieber she remembers how she fell for him?— Fugly Dione (@seIenastits) June 20, 2016
That's quite a leap. More likely, it was an accident, and she's right to be nonchalant about it. Falling onstage is understandable when you've got to nail complicated dance routines and vocals simultaneously, and it happens all the time. Justin Bieber also fell mid-performance in April, and Ariana Grande tripped on the red carpet during the Billboard Awards.
Anyone who considers themselves a klutz can take comfort in the fact that even pop stars have their moments.
