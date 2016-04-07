It happens to the best of us. On Wednesday night, a shirtless Justin Bieber slipped and fell on stage while performing "Sorry" during the Kansas City stop on his Purpose Tour. The pop star took it in stride and went right on performing without missing a beat.
It's not so shocking that Bieber slipped, seeing as the stage was covered in water from fake rain. The singer has made it rain in the literal sense on stage before, like at last November's AMAs. To be honest, we're just glad he wasn't electrocuted.
It's not so shocking that Bieber slipped, seeing as the stage was covered in water from fake rain. The singer has made it rain in the literal sense on stage before, like at last November's AMAs. To be honest, we're just glad he wasn't electrocuted.
Justin Bieber fell while "Sorry" awn poor baby pic.twitter.com/wq6NXdAEL2— Justin my hero ❤ (@JustinLucaNSN) April 7, 2016
Concertgoers helpfully documented the downfall from every angle, sharing the soggy slip on social media. Some were shaken by the episode, some laughed, some entertainment writers laughed a little too hard — and others beliebe in their love for Justin even more post-plummet. And though the singer was clearly not wearing any protective gear on his tatted torso, his bare midriff appears to be doing just fine today.
Advertisement
@justinbieber the concert was great, u falling was so funny😂 #PurposeTourKansasCity I LOVE YOUUUUUUU😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/80zIma47pK— Sidney MacGillivray (@sidneyann_m) April 7, 2016
JUSTIN BIEBER SLIPPED AND FELL SO HARD IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/Jny6uQkpjT— lynz (@KardashiLynz) April 7, 2016
JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA pic.twitter.com/9WgAcRTOdN— gαrdeniα (@hurtmejb) April 7, 2016
Why does it makes me so happy when I watch the video of Justin falling I'm such a bad person omg biebs sorry for laughin-- pfft 😂😂😂— noems (@slayyystyles) April 7, 2016
Me when I saw that video of Justin falling pic.twitter.com/NaW8Z3jZe8— Lilly Grace (@SlayBieberVeli) April 7, 2016
Advertisement