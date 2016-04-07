Story from Pop Culture

A Shirtless Biebs Took A Big Tumble On Stage Last Night

Carolyn L. Todd
It happens to the best of us. On Wednesday night, a shirtless Justin Bieber slipped and fell on stage while performing "Sorry" during the Kansas City stop on his Purpose Tour. The pop star took it in stride and went right on performing without missing a beat.

It's not so shocking that Bieber slipped, seeing as the stage was covered in water from fake rain. The singer has made it rain in the literal sense on stage before, like at last November's AMAs. To be honest, we're just glad he wasn't electrocuted.

Concertgoers helpfully documented the downfall from every angle, sharing the soggy slip on social media. Some were shaken by the episode, some laughed, some entertainment writers laughed a little too hard — and others beliebe in their love for Justin even more post-plummet. And though the singer was clearly not wearing any protective gear on his tatted torso, his bare midriff appears to be doing just fine today.

