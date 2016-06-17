Justin Bieber Fell Down, Went Boom In Saskatoon

It seems Hollywood Life isn't Justin Bieber's biggest problem right now. It's gravity.
The pop star was performing in his native Canada when he took a scary fall last night. Video footage shows the flannel-clad singer walking to the edge of the stage, then dropping to the sound of a loud crash. To be fair, that intense spotlight and the screaming hordes of fans must have been pretty distracting.
Another video shows Bieber trying to stop his fall by extending his arm. Ouch.
Justin Bieber fell off his stage last night in Saskatoon 😱 pic.twitter.com/9golRYp6Wp— Music's Rebellion (@MusicsRebellion) June 17, 2016
But it's all okay, apparently! Bieber didn't even seemed fazed by his stumble. Instead, he tweeted that it was a "great show." Way to put a positive spin on things, Biebs. No one will blame you if you put a foam fence up for the next concert, though.
