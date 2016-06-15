Justin Bieber Wants Fans To Shut Down This Gossip Site

If you're wondering why #ShutDownHollywoodLife is trending on Twitter right now, here's your answer.
Justin Bieber appears to be orchestrating a troll attack on the celebrity gossip site Hollywood Life. Earlier today the pop star posted an Instagram note urging fans to spam the site and force it to shut down.
It's not hard to understand what sparked the salvo. The website currently has a post about Bieber crushing on actress Nicola Peltz, as well as an article about Selena Gomez swearing off the possibility of a future with her famous ex. Clearly, Biebs has had enough.
The Beliebers are complying with his demand, hence countless tweets aimed at Hollywood Life. Some have bragged about blocking and reporting the site, while others are firing off angry tweets.
He already warned you. Don't mess with us #ShutDownHollywoodLife pic.twitter.com/tJUmF8gszN— Beatrice (@bizzlebiebsx) June 15, 2016
ALL fandoms should come together in this ! All our idols hate hollywood life and so do we ! Lets do it ! #ShutDownHollywoodLife— Justin Bieber (@1Kidrauhl_Biebz) June 15, 2016
Justin going through the tweets like: #ShutDownHollywoodlife https://t.co/J0OFF6hArr— fangirl (@Justinsstory) June 15, 2016
Lesson learned: You don't want to be on Bieber's bad side.
