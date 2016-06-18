Tyga Has A Very Specific Reason For Splitting From Kylie Jenner

Tyga's been pretty tight-lipped since his split from Kylie Jenner in May, but he's finally telling all in an interview with Big Boy TV (via People). During the June 17 interview, the 26-year-old rapper said his relationship with the reality television star overshadowed his career.
"When you're in a very public relationship like that, it's hard for other people to see you differently than that," he said during the interview. "Being in that it took a lot, career-wise, everything. It overshadowed a lot of my talents and a lot of things that I worked hard for."
Tyga released his last mixtape in January and a joint album with singer Chris Brown in 2015, so it seems the high-profile relationship didn't totally put his musical creativity at a standstill.
Even though Tyga thinks his relationship gets more attention than his music, he isn't ruling out a reunion with his ex. He said the pair are still friends and that they separated to maintain their friendship.
"It got to the point where it was like, 'I respect you, you respect me.' I think it's a mutual thing. This is what needs to happen," Tyga added. "When something is so damaged or something is just not right, you can't fix it in a moment. The only thing is time."
For her part, Jenner hasn't addressed the split too much, outside of some cryptic Snapchat stories. I guess we've gotta stay tuned to Keeping Up with the Kardashians to see how she's handling the breakup.
