The Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Rainbow-Makeup Tutorial

Rainbow hair may have taken 2015 by storm, but 2016 is proving to be all about rainbow makeup. Case in point: a new ROYGBIV-inspired tutorial that's quickly taking off.
Posted by Instagram makeup artist @Lucinda212, the 39-second video shows her creating a colorful work of art on her eye — and we're not the only ones fascinated by the transformation. The Facebook video she uploaded just a couple of days ago already has 3 million views and counting.
The process itself is engrossing. Click play above for all the mesmerizing magic, which calls upon a glue stick, Scotch tape, glitter, rhinestones, liquid liner, fake lashes, and bright eyeshadow to flawlessly bring to life a makeup rainbow on Lucinda's visage. And let's just take a moment to appreciate that hard-to-master cut-crease technique.
All of the products Lucinda used are listed on her Instagram, if you find yourself up to the challenge of re-creating the look yourself.
You can take a gander at the final results below. Color us seriously impressed.
Advertisement