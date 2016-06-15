Kim Kardashian Wants More Kids

Little 6-month-old Saint West might not be the baby of the Kardashian-West family forever. Kim Kardashian is considering expanding her family.
She told People that right after Saint's birth, she thought she'd never have another child. “After about four months, I was like, I can breathe again," she said. "I can maybe have another one. I could definitely have one more.”
Another pregnancy could be daunting for Kardashian, beyond her assertion that she thinks "it's the worst experience." She experienced serious medical issues during both her pregnancies. She had to deal with preeclampsia during her first pregnancy and placenta accreta (defined as the placenta attaching to the uterine wall at a dangerous depth) during her second.
Whether she ultimately decides to have another kid or not, she's obviously enjoying being a mom to her son and daughter, writing on an Instagram birthday message to her daughter, North, "Northie I love you so much I can't even explain it!"
