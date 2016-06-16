Hanging out with Hollywood star Jessica Alba isn't at all what you'd expect — unless you're picturing chilling with one of your most laid-back, but totally beauty-obsessed friends (who just so happens to be a major actress and business mogul). Dressed in jeans and sneakers, and with her hair still wet, she held the elevator door for us at Honest Beauty's HQ at 8:30 a.m. a few weeks ago. (As they say, the most successful people are first in and last out, right?)
We were in L.A. to preview Honest Beauty's new Contour + Highlight Kit — the more natural answer to a luxe sculpting palette — with the promise that the brand's founder Alba would not only show us the goods, but also how she uses the kit.
But instead of bringing in her makeup artist, Alba eagerly had me plop down in a chair and started chiseling away at my cheekbones herself. And guys, she's really good. The actress, who credits her beauty skills to her years on set and her mom (who was a beautician), favors a no-makeup makeup look. So, instead of striping and layering it on for effect, she taught me to blend as I go and dab highlighter in all the right spots (down the bridge of the nose, on the Cupid's bow, just under the bottom lip, and along the tops of the cheekbones).
I have to say, I was impressed. What you didn't see? Alba touching up our producer's makeup long after the cameras were turned off. Suffice it to say, she could easily find herself with a fourth career if she wanted one.
As for the product itself, the two matte contouring creams blend exceptionally well and can be used alone or mixed for a custom hue (which makes it great for a range of skin tones). The highlighter has a very subtle shimmer, which made my skin look dewy — not sparkly. And, like all of Honest Beauty's products, this kit has been vetted by Alba's discerning eye and comes sans parabens, petrolatum, mineral oil, or synthetic fragrances.
Check out the video above to see Alba's new contour kit — and her stellar makeup skills — in action.
Honest Beauty Contour + Highlight Kit, $34, available today at Honest Beauty.
Advertisement