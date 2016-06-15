When you work on one of the darkest shows on television, a sense of humor comes in handy. And given all the violence and tragedy on Game of Thrones, we're glad to see that the actors know how to lighten the mood between takes. Emilia Clarke captured a funny moment between co-stars Jacob Anderson — who plays former Unsullied commander and current sexy adviser to Daenerys — and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister).
So how do the guys goof off on set? With a prop dagger and fake stabbing, of course. "The truth behind my warriors," Clarke captioned the pic. The boys also gave a shout-out to co-star Michiel Huisman, who plays Daario Naharis, another of Dany's foxy advisers (and her sometime lover). Clarke tagged Huisman in the caption, writing, "our very own hunk of the month is never far from our thoughts." Or our TV screens, if we had our way.
The truth behind my warriors...#Tbt the time when the boys were missing the rest of the boys. Girls had a camera. 😉 #worthit #yesthatcacklesisALLLkhalessi #notaseasyasitlookstoswordtwiddleafterall #thepartthatyoudidntseewasnathalieandishowingthemhowitsreallydone 💪🏻 @michielhuisman our very own hunk of the month is never far from our thoughts 😘
