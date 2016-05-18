Emilia Clarke isn't just striking fear into the hearts of the Dothraki on Game of Thrones, she's also terrorizing them on set.
As a behind-the-scenes clip over on Vulture proves, you don't want to fall asleep around Clarke — because it turns out the Mother of Dragons is also the Mother of Pranks.
As a behind-the-scenes clip over on Vulture proves, you don't want to fall asleep around Clarke — because it turns out the Mother of Dragons is also the Mother of Pranks.
For those who saw Clarke's triumphant final scene on this week's Game of Thrones, you know that things get pretty hot. So hot, in fact, that during filming, the crew had to take breaks to let Clarke cool down while they reset the shot.
On one of those breaks, Joseph Naufahu, who plays Dothraki leader Khal Moro, made the mistake of taking a nap. He'd paid the price for dozing off before: As the actor told Vulture, he'd previously woken up with Dothraki words scribbled on his arms and forehead. "A lot of it was, 'Qoy Qoyi,' which means 'blood of my blood,'" he explained.
But this time, Clarke decided to take advantage of Naufahu's deep slumber and push the prank a little further — by smearing his dessert all over him.
"She put caramel fudge all over my fingers, all over my costume, and she was about to feed it to me, but I woke up," Naufahu told Vulture. "I woke up with a spoon in my mouth."
As you can see in the clip, it wasn't easy for Clarke to get the spoon into his mouth without laughing, but somehow she did it.
Just another reason for the Dothraki to bow down to this Khaleesi.
On one of those breaks, Joseph Naufahu, who plays Dothraki leader Khal Moro, made the mistake of taking a nap. He'd paid the price for dozing off before: As the actor told Vulture, he'd previously woken up with Dothraki words scribbled on his arms and forehead. "A lot of it was, 'Qoy Qoyi,' which means 'blood of my blood,'" he explained.
But this time, Clarke decided to take advantage of Naufahu's deep slumber and push the prank a little further — by smearing his dessert all over him.
"She put caramel fudge all over my fingers, all over my costume, and she was about to feed it to me, but I woke up," Naufahu told Vulture. "I woke up with a spoon in my mouth."
As you can see in the clip, it wasn't easy for Clarke to get the spoon into his mouth without laughing, but somehow she did it.
Just another reason for the Dothraki to bow down to this Khaleesi.
Advertisement