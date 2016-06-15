Blake Lively Has Clammy Hands (& Also A Deep Friendship With Ryan Reynolds)

For Marie Claire's July issue, Blake Lively added a new chapter to the the ongoing saga of extreme relationship goals that is her marriage to Ryan Reynolds. In the interview, the Shallows actress explained why she married her husband of almost four years: a deep friendship.
Since the two wed in 2012, the internet has inspected the nascency of their love life (flirty fresh soufflé on the Green Lantern set) and catalogued their TCM obsession. But now Lively, 28, spoke openly about why she knows Reynolds is the one. "I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life. That was the biggest thing to me," she said in Marie Claire. "I'd never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him."
The couple has a 15-month-old daughter, James, who Lively said has inherited some her funnier features. "She has my clammy hands!" she said. "And my heavy eyelids, my meaty eyelids."
