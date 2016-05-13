Blake Lively is, not surprisingly, continuing to turn heads in Cannes, where she's promoting Woody Allen's new movie, Cafe Society. The actress made headlines this week with her defense of the controversial director, but now she's making some news of a different kind.
Lively revealed some details about her home life with husband Ryan Reynolds during a lunch conversation with journalists, as Vulture reports. It turns out the two stars can't get enough of classic movies on TV. "TCM is the best," Lively said. "That’s always on at my house, sometimes on silent, sometimes not."
Not familiar with TCM? That's Turner Classic Movies to those not tuned into the same wavelength as the Lively-Reynolds residence. The network focuses on old-school movies packaged with insightful commentary and analysis. There are also lots of backstage stories thrown in for real movie nerds.
So, Lively doesn't just appear in movies; she's also a fan — the kind you might want on your trivia team to handle all of those Katharine Hepburn and Bette Davis questions. Reynolds, too, according to his wife, is all-in with TCM. Lively says that a hosting gig on the channel would her husband's dream job. We can get behind that.
Lively revealed some details about her home life with husband Ryan Reynolds during a lunch conversation with journalists, as Vulture reports. It turns out the two stars can't get enough of classic movies on TV. "TCM is the best," Lively said. "That’s always on at my house, sometimes on silent, sometimes not."
Not familiar with TCM? That's Turner Classic Movies to those not tuned into the same wavelength as the Lively-Reynolds residence. The network focuses on old-school movies packaged with insightful commentary and analysis. There are also lots of backstage stories thrown in for real movie nerds.
So, Lively doesn't just appear in movies; she's also a fan — the kind you might want on your trivia team to handle all of those Katharine Hepburn and Bette Davis questions. Reynolds, too, according to his wife, is all-in with TCM. Lively says that a hosting gig on the channel would her husband's dream job. We can get behind that.
Advertisement