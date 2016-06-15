Last week, Game Of Thrones actor Kit Harington shaved off his beard, posted the results to social media, and just about broke the 'net. Some loved it, some hated it — but the reaction all around was strong.
And it got us thinking — if one person could be made over instantly by trimming a few whiskers, how many other celebrities are making minor hair transformations for dramatic results? Drake, after all, did start a mini revolution after shaving his beard.
Ahead, we've rounded up 12 famously handsome men who demonstrate the incredible power of some good-old scruff. Truth be told, none of these fellows look bad clean-shaven (hello Idris Elba), but some five-o-clock shadow can turn a boyish look into something much more rugged. Of course, a bit of the before/after shock can be chalked up to age: Some of these dudes have had beards for so long, the baby-faced shots are from years ago.
Click ahead to see some of your favorite men, with and without beards — including some major blasts from the past.
And it got us thinking — if one person could be made over instantly by trimming a few whiskers, how many other celebrities are making minor hair transformations for dramatic results? Drake, after all, did start a mini revolution after shaving his beard.
Ahead, we've rounded up 12 famously handsome men who demonstrate the incredible power of some good-old scruff. Truth be told, none of these fellows look bad clean-shaven (hello Idris Elba), but some five-o-clock shadow can turn a boyish look into something much more rugged. Of course, a bit of the before/after shock can be chalked up to age: Some of these dudes have had beards for so long, the baby-faced shots are from years ago.
Click ahead to see some of your favorite men, with and without beards — including some major blasts from the past.
Advertisement