Story from Celebrity Beauty

What These 12 Famous Men Look Like — Without Their Beard

Jessica Chou
Last week, Game Of Thrones actor Kit Harington shaved off his beard, posted the results to social media, and just about broke the 'net. Some loved it, some hated it — but the reaction all around was strong.

And it got us thinking — if one person could be made over instantly by trimming a few whiskers, how many other celebrities are making minor hair transformations for dramatic results? Drake, after all, did start a mini revolution after shaving his beard.

Ahead, we've rounded up 12 famously handsome men who demonstrate the incredible power of some good-old scruff. Truth be told, none of these fellows look bad clean-shaven (hello Idris Elba), but some five-o-clock shadow can turn a boyish look into something much more rugged. Of course, a bit of the before/after shock can be chalked up to age: Some of these dudes have had beards for so long, the baby-faced shots are from years ago.

Click ahead to see some of your favorite men, with and without beards — including some major blasts from the past.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers