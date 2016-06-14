The 25 Best Fashion Schools — According To Fashion People

School's out for the summer, but if you're considering hitting the books for formal training in the art of style, take note: Fashionista just released its annual ranking of the world's best fashion programs.
For this year's list, the site examined design-focused undergraduate and graduate programs from around the globe. The schools were ranked based on price (including tuition and cost of living), feedback from both current and past students, notable alumni, faculty, as well as any support and additional resources the curriculum offers. Fashionista has been compiling the annual ranking since 2010; Business of Fashion put together its own list last year.
For this year's list, the site examined design-focused undergraduate and graduate programs from around the globe. The schools were ranked based on price (including tuition and cost of living), feedback from both current and past students, notable alumni, faculty, as well as any support and additional resources the curriculum offers. Fashionista has been compiling the annual ranking since 2010; Business of Fashion put together its own list last year.
Unsurprisingly, London's Central Saint Martins nabbed first place on the list of 25 (previous lists included 50 schools). The famed arts school has nurtured the talents of Alexander McQueen, Sarah Burton, Stella McCartney, Phoebe Philo, Riccardo Tisci, and Zac Posen, to name a few. (Even Antonio Banderas enrolled last fall!) CSM also took the top honor in Fashionista's rankings for 2010, 2013 and 2014, as well as on Business of Fashion's global fashion school roundup in 2015.
The U.K. had a strong showing on the 2016 list: London College of Fashion and Kingston University placed second and fifth, respectively. New York's own Parsons New School for Design came in third, while Milan's Istituto Marangoni took the fourth spot. Rounding out the top 10 were Antwerp Royal Academy of Fine Arts (alma mater of Martin Margiela and Dries Van Noten), the Fashion Institute of Technology (where New York legends Calvin Klein and Norma Kamali got their start), Bunka Fashion College (the Tokyo institution that trained Yohji Yamamoto, Kenzo Takada, and Junya Watanabe), Shenkar College of Engineering and Design (hi, Alber!), and Royal College of Art (for those who want to grow up to be like Burberry's Christopher Bailey).
Want to see if your school made the cut — or, just keeping your mind open to the possibility of a back-to-school move in the fashion field? Head on over to Fashionista to see the full list.
Advertisement