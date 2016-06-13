The story goes like this: Word got back to Glazer that a friend of a friend went on a date with a guy named Zack, who said he was a writer on Broad City. He even had a picture of himself from the set with his co-workers Glazer and Abbi Jacobson. One little problem: He was totally making it up. "No men work on Broad City,” Glazer explained. It turns out the picture was actually just a fan photo with the stars from a 2014 show that Zack attended. Glazer called the phony "a fucking psycho" and added that she "got douche chills for days."



