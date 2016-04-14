Here's Our Article That Was Mentioned On Broad City

Broad City has hit its stride this season, achieving emotional depth to match the antic highs of its two stars. Somehow, despite its wall-to-wall insanity, it feels like a true representation of what it's like to live in New York City.
So naturally, we couldn't help but get excited when Abbi and Ilana gave us a shoutout in the opening of their episode tonight. They featured this article in which Drew Barrymore told us about the perfect suitcase.
Drew's post, about the perfect suitcase, was about maximizing packing efficiency and space. The bag is flexible, durable, and allows you to pack just enough stuff.
Much like Abbi, we would take pause if Bevers used our suitcase even a single time and we would definitely fight to use the bag as a carry-on. And like Ilana, we've also been woken up by a call asking us if we're ready to go. We can't speak for the shenanigans that take place the rest of the episode, but we can speak to how awesome that Burton suitcase is.
For more info, including Drew's tips about how to manage overpacking, you can find our original post here.
