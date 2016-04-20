When you do eventually travel forward in time, there is a joke about how everyone speaks with stereotypical Chinese accents because Chinese has become the official language of America. Jeff says it's "kinda racist." Where did that idea come from?

“I’m most nervous about that part of the series. Honestly, I’ve been thinking about it a lot. I, like, can’t stop thinking about it. Now that it’s going out there and getting real, I’m like, 'What is the message there?' The slave joke, [that slaves are transported to 1963 and immediately faced with a recruitment officer who sends them to Vietnam], is saying something: War is slavery. Poorer people are tapped for war. The future joke... I’m like, what are we saying with this? I do regret it a little bit. On one hand, the idea is, China bought America, we owe over a trillion dollars in debt to China. I do think this could happen, and it’s like, what would that look like? It’s kind of like Trump’s nightmare come to life… It’s not the smartest joke at all. I’m nervous about it, but it’s also kind of funny. I’ve asked Asian people what they think about it, and they are like, ‘Hmm, it’s a little offensive.’ And I’m like, 'Yeah, you’re right. I am sorry.' It’s probably the first time that I’m coming up against exclusive comedy. I fear that it excludes people, and I regret that. These people that I have asked, they are also like, but it’s also kind of funny... I am honestly a little ashamed of it.”



Have you ever had that experience before with a joke? What is it like being in this place now where you can’t really do anything about it?

“On Broad City, we’ve been so conscious of inclusiveness, and I’m so proud of that. But this is a different type of comedy — offensive comedy or comedy that could be offensive. I’ve never been in this situation before."



Obviously, you collaborate with Lucia and Paul on Broad City, but I know Paul mentioned at a Tribeca panel that Abbi [Jacobson] suggested the Michael Jackson plotline —

“Which is everybody’s favorite one!”



Does it feel weird not directly collaborating with Abbi on something like that or are you always collaborating with her?

“Yeah, the four of us are kind of like a camp. Paul and Lucia have a movie coming out [Move That Body] that we both took punch up-passes on. Abbi and I have individual projects that we’ll talk through with each other. Sometimes I'm like, Wait, where’s Abbi? Even just doing press for Bong, if I’m alone, I’m like, Where’s Paul? Where’s Abbi? It is weird. It’s exciting to get to that next step where we are venturing out but it is scary. It really is.”