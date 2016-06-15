Why does it matter if it's all fiction anyway? Well, for starters, it's distracting. It's hard enough to suspend disbelief without being made to ogle the insane clothes and Architectural Digest-worthy homes everyone seems to enjoy. And it does nothing to make characters relatable or empathetic, by the way. Some common culprits? Teenagers with bottomless wallets, ridiculous wardrobes, and the freedom to do whatever the hell they want. Also, twentysomething professionals living in New York City apartments that would be completely unaffordable — if anything like them even existed IRL.