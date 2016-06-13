Kesha is no stranger to switching up her hair. For a while there, it seemed like the singer was debuting a new color pretty much every month. But since her last mermaid-hair moment back in February, she took a hair-dye time out. Until this weekend, that is, when she pulled out a shimmery, glimmery silver.
Before her Saturday performance at Planned Parenthood Federation of America's 2016 National Conference in Washington, D.C., the 29-year-old posted her new look on Instagram. "About to take the stage in honor of @plannedparenthood in liiiike 10 min. thanks to my team for putting me together tonight," she captioned.
Who is this genius team? At the center is makeup artist Vittorio Masecchia, whose Instagram details the cruelty-free products he used on Kesha. (For interested parties: The singer's aquamarine cat-eyes were a blend of Charlotte Tilbury's Cleopatra cream eyeshadow and Lit Cosmetics' Go Golf shimmer.) We're also guessing Masecchia did Kesha's hair, too, since he shouted out Manic Panic's Blue Steel dye.
When your hair looks good every color of the rainbow, why wouldn't you keep switching it like you would nail polish? Stay tuned for the next Kesha color change-up.
