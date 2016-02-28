Sometimes, a little change can do a lot of good. Kesha is finding her change in scenery, as she and her boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter spend some time in the Bahamas, E! Online reports. And she's finding some change in her hair, too, showing off a new mermaid style made from multicolored waves.
Her locks, flowing over her shoulders while she plays guitar, appear to be dip-dyed in two hues of blue. "Can't sleep," she captioned the photo. "Just up all day all night writing. My mind is possessed. I have so much to say right now."
If anyone deserves a little time to relax and get away from their everyday life right now, Kesha is that woman. She has been locked in a public legal struggle to sever her business ties to producer Dr. Luke, who she claims abused her, and Sony Records. She recently spoke out, releasing a new song to thank her fans for their support.
