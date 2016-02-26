The sole positive development in Kesha's horrible ordeal has been the wave of support she's received from fans and friends. Pop stars including Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, Adele, and Lady Gaga have said they stand with the singer, whose request to be released from her record contract — and thereby cut all ties with her alleged sexual abuser, producer Dr. Luke — was denied last week.
Today, Kesha's lawyer, Mark Geragos, posted a clip of Kesha singing a short, beautiful thank you to everyone backing her up. "A special thanks to everyone who has had her back #animals," Geragos captioned the clip. Kesha sings, "Oh I don't know what I would do without you. Oh no, I don't know where I would be without [you]." Piano chords play in the background.
This comes on the same day that Kesha supporters gathered outside Sony headquarters in Midtown Manhattan to protest the label. Earlier this week, the singer thanked her fans for their touching messages in an Instagram post, and promised them a follow-up thank you. "I am beyond words in gratitude. thank you is not enough but it is all I have," she said. "I love you all so much. ️ a statement too large for this format is coming." This sweet song of gratitude, we presume, is that statement.
A special thanks to everyone who has had her back #animals pic.twitter.com/jHsfH15wT9— Mark Geragos (@markgeragos) February 26, 2016
