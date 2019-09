Pulley, an Oakland-based freelance writer whose work can be found in publications from New York magazine to Buzzfeed to Mother Jones , was at a loss for words until the day she realized she had forgotten to put on a bra before leaving for work that morning."This haiku, it just came to me — it was, 'You're an adult, you went to college, and yet you can't put a bra on in the morning' — it was something like that," she says. "I was like, Oh, I can write, I can write still! So I started writing these little short haikus because they were very emotionally accessible, and it sort of gave me something to do, aside from wallow in my own pain."Pulley was writing haiku regularly when she met Beyer. "She happened to be drawing these lesbian cat birthday cards for her friends, and I loved them, and I was like, Oh my gosh, there's a possibility here," she says. "Our first series on The Toast , which is where we started publishing these, got interest right away from Flatiron, who turned out to be my publisher." The haikus tackle elements of lesbian experience from invasive family members ("No one ever says / that you 'just haven't met the / right ham sandwich yet'"!) to signs that you're a queer girl ("You've got 99 / problems and 98 of / them are your 'bitches'") to proposal ideas ("Spell out 'Marry me?' / in millet on the vegan / carob muffin cake").The poems are humorous, and the illustrations amplify their whimsy, but they touch on serious questions of representation, erasure, and intersectionality. "I drop a lot of queer literary references in there that I'm hoping people will be curious [about], like, Why do I talk about Audre Lorde putting bananas in her vagina?, which is actually from her memoir Zami ," Pulley says. And while Pulley does hope that all readers of the book will find it entertaining, she's also hoping to instill a feeling of connection, regardless of readers' sexualities or gender identities: "a sense of camaraderie, a sense of Oh, that's happened to me, I totally understand that, I know what it's like to be in a long-term relationship, I know how awful it is to date on OkCupid or Tinder.""Also, if the queer ladies are listening," Pulley adds, "I do want them to just ask the girl out already. I feel like that's a big, big thing that we just don't do, we just like, cower in a corner and hope that someone makes the first move — that's not going to work!"