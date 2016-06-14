"My healing process was aided by two things: (1) a handful of beautiful, unavailable women and (2) an unwavering belief that poetry would make those women want to have sex with me. Of course this strategy failed a lot of times. (How often? It's not liked I counted. Fourteen.) But it also worked a great many times too. It led to a four-year sexy-romance-heart-tumble thing with a married woman who lived on the other side of the country. We wrote a lot of haiku to each other. Hundreds of them. It also led to a one-night stand with a straight girl I met on Twitter. It led to two fuck buddies developing feelings for each other and ceasing to fuck me (see Chapter 5, 'How Lesbian Sex Works'). It led me to bars (see Chapter 2, 'How To Pick Up A Lesbian') and sex parties and sex dungeons and spectacular rejections and spectacular hangovers and some truly amazing friendships (see Chapter 8, 'My Ex Is Your Ex'), and eventually it led to a fantastic girlfriend who didn't balk at all when I suggested we do a book together whereby she would draw cats in various states of lesbian anxiety."