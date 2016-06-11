Taylor Swift Has A Cool New Side Gig

Taylor Swift is adding a new title to her impressive home economics résumé: greeting card maker. The 26-year-old singer has partnered with Papyrus, a luxury card company, to create her own line of greeting cards.
It's the perfect side hustle for the Grammy award-winning singer, especially since she's supposedly taking a break from recording music. The Instagram account TaylorSwift.Updates noticed the greeting cards at Papyrus after a Twitter user asked the retailer about them.
The quirky cards feature positive slogans, like, "You are actual sunshine," and are definitely designed to be uplifting.
Best of all, Swift isn't designing gift cards to idly fill her time. She's doing it for charity. The back of each card reads, "Taylor, in partnership with Papyrus, donates a portion of the proceeds from this card to charity." The "Shake It Off" singer hasn't announced what charity she's supporting with the greeting cards.
This isn't the first time Swift has ventured into the greeting-card world. In 2009, she partnered with American Greetings for the same purpose: Spreading greeting-card cheer to benefit charity.
"My idea of a great song is a song that says how I feel better than I could. I feel the same way about greeting cards," she said in a press release at that time. "I've always been fascinated by feelings and how we express them to each other. Getting to write and design these cards is a wonderful experience."
Advertisement