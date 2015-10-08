Taylor Swift is everywhere these days. She's on magazine covers, she's on every radio, and she's welcoming at least one new famous member a day to her squad. Of course, nobody understands Swift's ubiquity better than the megastar herself.
The "Wildest Dreams" singer appears on the cover of the latest issue of NME magazine, and suggested in her interview that she might be taking a break from the public eye. (She also opened up about what she learned from her short-lived feud with Nicki Minaj.) "I think I should take some time off," Swift said, adding, "I think people might need a break from me."
Alright, so maybe we've hit something of a Taylor Swift-uration point in pop culture. But, you know what happens when the 25-year-old goes through any kind of break? She writes Grammy-winning music.
So, that's what she'll be doing with her time out of the spotlight, right? As Swift told NME, "I'm going to... I don't know. Hang out with my friends. Write new music. Maybe not write new music. I don't know." Oh, no.
'Cause the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, so Taylor's gonna take, take, take...some time off (maybe).
