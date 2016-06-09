Lucy Hale & Grumpy Cat Are Beginning To Look Alike...

When you think of Grumpy Cat's celeb twin, you probably think of Aubrey Plaza, who has perfected a grumpy persona and even acted as the cat's voice in Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever. But Lucy Hale thinks she and Grumpy Cat are the real long-lost twins. The Pretty Little Liars star posted a picture of Grumpy Cat beside a shot of herself looking equally perturbed on Instagram. She captioned it, "Twinning."
It's unclear what could have Hale so grumpy. Maybe she's sad that the upcoming season of Pretty Little Liars will be the last?
Hale isn't the only actress who has been sharing pop culture doppelgängers on Instagram. Last month, Allison Williams posted a photo of herself with Disney princess hair. In the caption, she signed off, "Love, Crazy Eyed-Ariel."
