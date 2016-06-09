Lucy Hale & Grumpy Cat Are Beginning To Look Alike...

When you think of Grumpy Cat's celeb twin, you probably think of Aubrey Plaza, who has perfected a grumpy persona and even acted as the cat's voice in Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever. But Lucy Hale thinks she and Grumpy Cat are the real long-lost twins. The Pretty Little Liars star posted a picture of Grumpy Cat beside a shot of herself looking equally perturbed on Instagram. She captioned it, "Twinning."