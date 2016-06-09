Bachelor Ben Higgins Accidentally Invited People To Troll His Fiancée

Season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins and his fiancée Lauren Bushnell seem to be doing great. The two even recently announced that they have a goddaughter.
But online trolls seem bent on disrupting their post-show bliss.
Instagram users have been commenting on Bushnell's personal Instagram page, asking probing questions about her appearance, her weight, and her workout routine. They claim that she is too skinny, and therefore they have permission to berate her.
Of course, it's not okay. So, Higgins tried to jump in and help the situation. But it didn't really work out.
He shared this photo of Bushnell flexing at the dinner table and captioned it, “She's mine. Straight Flexin. #fitgirl.”
Us Weekly noticed Bushnell's response before it got lost in the stream of a thousand more comments. Bushnell was immediately aware of the fact that trolls would comment on her weight, as they have in the past.
She wrote, “@higgins.ben babe you are literally asking for trolls to comment on my weight. Also not actually flexing duh Get a better pic when I’m straight out of the gym n swoll n stuff.”
And she was right. People did start commenting about her appearance. So, she added one more comment just for good measure, directed to the trolls themselves.
“THIS IS THE EXACT SAME WEIGHT I WAS WHEN I STARTED THE BACHELOR THEN I DRANK WINE EVERY DAY WITH @amanda_stantonn AND THEN AFTER THE SHOW I DIDNT DRINK WINE EVERY DAY GET OFF MY SH*T THIS IS HOW GOD MADE ME BYE.”
With over two million followers between the reality TV couple, there will always be negative comments. But this is one way to get your point across and face the haters head-on.
