

The Bachelor's Ben Higgins took his new fiancée, Lauren Bushnell, to his hometown of Warsaw, IN, this weekend to celebrate Easter with his family. Both members of the happy couple posted photos to Instagram to let their fans share in the celebration.



A post from Saturday evening on Bushnell's Instagram, captioned with the words "love these people," shows the two enjoying a meal out with Higgins's mom, Amy. Another photo from Sunday morning features the couple on a stroll while the 25-year-old flight attendant feeds her fiancé grilled cheese.

