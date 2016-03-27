The Bachelor's Ben Higgins took his new fiancée, Lauren Bushnell, to his hometown of Warsaw, IN, this weekend to celebrate Easter with his family. Both members of the happy couple posted photos to Instagram to let their fans share in the celebration.
A post from Saturday evening on Bushnell's Instagram, captioned with the words "love these people," shows the two enjoying a meal out with Higgins's mom, Amy. Another photo from Sunday morning features the couple on a stroll while the 25-year-old flight attendant feeds her fiancé grilled cheese.
Higgins also took to social media to share snippets of his holiday weekend. In an Instagram post showing the 28-year-old software salesman's fiancée and mother each kissing him on one cheek, he calls them "my two girls."
Bushnell also hopped on Twitter and Facebook to wish her followers a happy Easter. And on Wednesday, she wished Higgins a happy birthday over Facebook, posting photos of the two with the caption, "HBD to this handsome guy."
After an unpredictable season, during which Higgins told both Bushnell and runner-up JoJo Fletcher that he loved them, he proposed to Bushnell in Jamaica. Fletcher is set to be the next Bachelorette, while Higgins and his winner appear to still be going strong.
