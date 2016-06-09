MAC's Latest Makeup Collection Is Crazy...In A Good Way

If it seems like we're hyping a new MAC collection every week, that's because it's tiresomely prolific when it comes to releasing new products. We're happy to report that today's news is especially easy to get excited about — because this launch might just be the brand's boldest yet.
This month, MAC is releasing its Bangin' Brilliant line. It includes 29 new kaleidoscope lipsticks, 24 eyeshadows, and six powder blushes in varying textures. (Matte, frost, pearl, and satin are just a few of the finishes.) The verdict is in: We're loving the crazy-cool shades, like lilac, neon green, and turquoise. And the bright blushes are giving our tried-and-true peaches and pinks a run for their money.
The best tidbit is that Bangin' Brilliant is actually a permanent collection: No limited-edition BS here. This way, should these wild shades become a staple in your makeup bag, you can restock them without any weird eBaying. Click through to check out some of the pieces we personally adore. "The bolder, the better" is officially our new motto.