Paris Jackson Proves She's The Queen Of The Vacation Selfie

Paris Jackson is taking a much more controlled path to fame than her royal father. She’s already shown that she’s the mistress of the tribute tattoo . And her prom look is beyond on-point . But can she master the celebrity relationship Instagram?We submit for your consideration a pair of vacation snaps alongside boyfriend Michael Snoddy.The first is pair of classic car picture. Paris goes with the tongue-out selfie, a Miley Cyrus signature move that qualifies as a throwback. But Paris puts a twist on it with her tongue piercing. Edgy yet tasteful. Your mom would say, “If she makes him happy, I’m all for it” about this picture.The second is a smile. Boring, safe, solid. No complaints.