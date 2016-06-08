Our recent survey of 1,100 R29 readers left us feeling surprisingly hopeful about the state of body positivity among women. Overall, we're feeling better about our bodies and we're caring for them for the sake of our health, rather than appearance.
Of course, our feelings about our bodies can change all too easily (our survey reflected that, too). That's why we asked our readers to tell us about a time when they felt super-happy and confident about their bodies, even if it wasn't 100%. The responses we received weren't just honest and vulnerable — they were downright inspiring.
Ahead, we've rounded up 29 of our favorite responses to that particular survey question. Click through to read about awesome moments when women felt great about their bodies, then share your own story in the comments below.
And remember, whether you're working out, having sex, or just lounging around the house, what matters is feeling at home in your body — and celebrating that feeling.
It's your body. It's your summer. Enjoy them both. Check out more #TakeBackTheBeach, here.
Of course, our feelings about our bodies can change all too easily (our survey reflected that, too). That's why we asked our readers to tell us about a time when they felt super-happy and confident about their bodies, even if it wasn't 100%. The responses we received weren't just honest and vulnerable — they were downright inspiring.
Ahead, we've rounded up 29 of our favorite responses to that particular survey question. Click through to read about awesome moments when women felt great about their bodies, then share your own story in the comments below.
And remember, whether you're working out, having sex, or just lounging around the house, what matters is feeling at home in your body — and celebrating that feeling.
It's your body. It's your summer. Enjoy them both. Check out more #TakeBackTheBeach, here.