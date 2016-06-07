While everyone else was busy raving about Beyoncé's CFDA Fashion Icon Award and speech (both well-deserved and understandable), her outfit that conjured up images of Michael Jackson (ditto), and her cool AF Instagram videos (yep, ditto), there was one aspect from the night that went virtually unnoticed: the back of her hair.
The front portion of her hair was shielded by a very large, wide-brimmed hat (which is on its way to rivaling Pharrell's in terms of internet fame). It was only once Bey turned around that we saw the beauty that was her double-braid. But this was no ordinary double-braid: The two chunky, rough-hewn plaits waterfall down the singer's back and are adorned with a black velvet bow. It's an incognito style that only a queen like herself could pull off as flawlessly as she has. Seriously, the back of your head is ridiculous(ly badass), B.
Did we also mention that she's currently in the middle of a world tour? Yet somehow, she still managed to show up, slay, and have one of the most interesting hair moments of the night. We've reached out to Beyoncé's hairstylist to get the lowdown on her look and will update this post once we get more information. We'll just be over here perfecting our braiding skills until we hear back.
