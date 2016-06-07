The Best Disney Celeb Sightings, Ever

Never underestimate the power of Mickey. Disney will add another jewel to its crown next week with the opening of the Shanghai Disney Resort.
To call the park magical is a bit of an understatement. It features six themed sections — Mickey Avenue, Gardens of Imagination, Fantasyland, Adventure Isle, Treasure Cove, and Tomorrowland. Guests can choose from two resort hotels, and performances of The Lion King are guaranteed to enthrall.
The Shanghai park can also no doubt count on some celebrity support. After all, if there's one thing we've learned from celebrity Instagrams, it's that famous people love the Magic Kingdom. Maybe it's the rides, maybe it's the castle, maybe it's the mouse ears. Maybe it's because the draw of The Happiest Place on Earth is just too great to resist. Can you blame them?
Ahead, 14 snaps of some of Disney's most devoted fans — from Katy Perry to North West.
